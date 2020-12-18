Donation to help Sioux Falls schools provide healthy snacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big gift from a Sioux Falls bank will help make sure kids in some Sioux Falls schools are getting healthy snacks each school day. Great Western bank gave $28,000 to a fund at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

The money will help 10 Sioux Falls schools provide healthy snacks, two more days a week.

Title 1 schools, all of which serve a larger number of students from low-income families, get some fruits and vegetables through a government program at a reduced cost. Because of the pandemic, new guidelines were put in place so that say snacks have to be individually wrapped. But that increased the cost, so schools are only able to provide these snacks on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The Sioux Falls Area Community foundation saw the need.

“It didn’t quite get them as far, so they were only able to do three days a week through that grant so there was an opportunity for us to pitch in and help with a couple of days a week,” said Patrick Gale, the community foundation’s vice president for community investment.

Gale says when one of their donors heard teachers were sacrificing, and that really prompted them to get involved and organize other donations to combine with the banks.

“He was out in the schools and a principal had mentioned to him that we have some of our teachers were out buying snacks out of their own pockets and that kind of raised a red flag for us. Our teachers are going through so much right now, it’s a really challenging year, and we thought anything we can do to take a little bit off their plates, we are happy to help,” said Gale.

This initial support of just over $50,000 for the School Snack Project Fund will provide money for school snacks until next spring. The public is encouraged to contribute to the fund to help cover the costs of snacks through the end of the school year. Proceeds from the Fund will be given to the Sioux Falls School District so they can buy snacks. You will find the fund at sfacf.org