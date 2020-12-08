Demand for substitute teachers has never been higher

Critical staffing shortages around the state have forced some schools to call off classes this past year. For most, the biggest challenge, besides keeping kids safe, is staffing. Never before has there been such a demand for substitute teachers.

The Sioux Falls School District has more than 1,800 teachers. On any given day around 250 staff members may be unable to work because of the pandemic. From infections to exposures to exhaustion and other illnesses, filling in classroom spots has become a major challenge.

Superintendent Dr. Jane Stavem told us last month the goal is to keep kids in class and keep them learning. To do that the district needs a small army of substitute teachers.

Recruiting those teachers falls in the lap of the district’s director of HR Becky Dorman.

“Teachers are the pros at toughing it out, in the past, they would come to school sick if they don’t want to miss what’s happening at school, they don’t want their students to miss out and now we’ve asked them to take a step back and not come to work, so that has been quite a change and as we ask people to do that we need other people to step in and fill their roles,” said Dorman.

Dorman admits the shortage of staff made things pretty tough especially in early November, and now they’re preparing for cold winter months. They prefer substitutes who have a Bachelor’s Degree, but life experience and success also qualify. She says the district will prepare the new substitutes for the challenges of teaching during a pandemic.

“The best thing we can do is give them our information, we tell them about the precautions we’ve taken in schools, we talk about masks, we talk about face shields, we talk about social distancing, keeping healthy people in school an sick people home, and then they have to make that decision themselves,” Dorman said.

Substitute teachers must also undergo a criminal background check and must provide references.

Dorman says the goal is to have a pool of 300 people available every day.

“If you want to work twl days a month we’ve got a job for you,” she said.

Substitute teachers are paid $125 to $140 a day. They must also undergo paid training which includes three hours of in-person instruction and eight hours of online classes. The district is also looking for substitute education assistants. You can find job applications on the school district website.