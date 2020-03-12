Dell Rapids School District training teachers on E-Learning

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – In wake of some KELOLAND schools closing to clean for the coronavirus, the Dell Rapids School District is staying ahead by staying online.

“We live in an area that floods, we live in an area that has other natural disasters,” District Superintendent Summer Schultz said.

Dell Rapids didn’t have an easy time during last year’s spring flood. That, combined with a harsh winter, left a lot of students out of the loop.

“Last year, we had missed a lot of school days,” Algebra Teacher Dustin Steckler said.

With natural disasters and in preparation for a possible case of corona virus causing students to miss days in school, the Dell Rapids School District is finding a way to stay one step ahead.

“The preparation to close school and possibly have to figure out a way to educate kids elsewhere, it’s always in the back of our mind,” Schultz said.

This year, the district is getting teachers familiar with E-Learning.

“This would be a way for us to allow to get content and some teaching out to the students if we’re going to miss a number of days,” Steckler said.

Teachers like Steckler are being taught how to shape their lectures to an online format.

“There would be little tweaks where now I can’t just answer questions directly. So, maybe scripting lessons a little bit differently or finding, maybe, less total problems to go but more variety of what they might look like,” Steckler said.

This initiative isn’t just in-case of major emergencies, it’s also for students that miss class due to extra curricular activities.

“If they could watch the lecture at home on their computer, if they go into their google classroom and pull up the lecture that they missed because they went to a track meet, that’s some powerful best practice,” Schultz said.

“If we want to flip a classroom where I can assign them to watch a video overnight then they come back the next day with some knowledge on the subject then we can just jump in an get to work,” Steckler said.

This new method isn’t meant to take away from what students can jot down in class, but work in tandem to give them more opportunities to learn.

“It’s not just about missing the time, it’s about finding ways to supplement what kids are doing also,” Schultz said.

They say that it’s too early to implement E-Learning into the classes this school year. They’re hoping do a strong push by the 2021.