SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Presentation College students have another option to complete degrees.

Dakota Wesleyan University announced Friday that it will enter into a Teach-Out agreement with Presentation. DWU will be the first South Dakota option for involved students. Presentation said it has teach-out options with three other colleges in North Dakota, Michigan and Iowa.

Presentation announced earlier this week that it will close at the end of the 2023 summer term.

A teach-out is an arrangement through which two educational institutions provide students with the opportunity to complete their course of study when one institution closes.

DWU said in a news release that it will accept any currently enrolled Presentation student with automatic admission and no application fee. The agreement will ensure that all academic credits will be accepted and that students will be able to graduate on the same timeline.

Additionally, new students to DWU who come from Presentation will be guaranteed comparable net tuition, ensuring that their net student/family contribution will be the same.