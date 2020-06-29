Dakota State University will begin offering on-campus tours

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused campuses across the country to stop offering on-campus tours.

But at least one university in South Dakota is going to resume them.

One of the best ways to get a complete campus experience is to visit the university and tour their facilities and meet some of the staff.

Now, Dakota State University is in the process of resuming tours on campus, but it’s still going to offer virtual options, as well.

Campus visits are one of the best ways for potential students to envision themselves at a university.

They’ll get that opportunity, once again, at Dakota State University in Madison.

“We’ll take them on a campus tour, we have a designated tour path, the marketing department, along with the cabinet, have designated entry doors and exit doors on a lot of the campus buildings, so we’ll follow those protocols,” Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management Amy Crissinger said.

DSU says almost every incoming freshman likes to visit the campus where they might continue their education.

“They like to see the types of building they’re going to be in, what sort of living situations they are going to be able to experience and they want to meet some of the people they might interact with when they get to campus,” Crissinger said.

DSU put a lot of planning into welcoming potential students to campus in order to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve dedicated parking zones for students and their families to come to, and a designated meeting area and we will meet with those people and just ask them a few questions, just double checking that they don’t have any symptoms, how you feeling today, are things good to go, meet with a faculty member via Zoom, kind like what we’re doing right now,” Crissinger said.

There will also be cleaning protocols to follow. Masks will be recommended, but not required.

The campus tours at DSU will begin next Monday and they already have potential students signed up.