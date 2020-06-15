Dakota State University preparing for return of students to campus

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — College students will be returning to campus in just a few short months. But with the pandemic still going on, many schools are trying to plan ahead for what will happen in the fall.

Task forces are meeting at Dakota State University to plan for the safe return of students and employees.

For those living on campus, there will be some adjustments when they move in.

“We have been making plans for the return of students to campus, our move-in dates will be Saturday, August 15 through Tuesday, August 18, and we are asking that students make an appointment to return to campus, to schedule a time during those four days,” DSU, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, Jim Jacobsen said.

Unlike some colleges around the country that are limiting the number of students in dorms, DSU provost Jim Moran says he expects residence halls will be full. That means an increase in cleaning schedules, but that’s not all.

“We’ve also set aside some facilities for the ‘what-if’ situations, what if we do have to quarantine students, what if some students do test positive, how do we deal with that, I think that’s why we’ve set aside some of our smaller facilities for some of those types of situations,” DSU provost, Jim Moran said.

Regarding classes, there may be a few more using online interactions, but there will still be face to face instruction.

“Our basic model is to think about having the people attending that class being only 50% of the capacity of the classroom is, so if we have a classroom that fits 50 students, we want to try to limit the attendance of that to about 25 students,” Moran said.

Additionally, there will be social distancing and students will be encouraged to wear face masks.

“Once students are on campus we will be doing some educational sessions with them through orientation, to not only encourage them to keep themselves safe, but they are part of a larger community and some of the practices they do will benefit the entire campus community and Madison community,” Jacobsen said.

Keeping students safe while furthering their education.

Jacobsen says students will also have the option to move in their belongings starting August 1 by appointment but will have to return home until move in.