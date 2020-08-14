CybHER lends a library of technology tools to Madison Elementary School

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – When elementary students in Madison go back to school in six days there won’t just be books to learn from, they will also have some interesting new technology tools.

CybHER at DSU has provided a lending library to the elementary school in Madison, but it’s not books being donated. It’s robots like Dash, which can teach kids about coding — and important lesson for cyber security.

“CybHER at Dakota State University has received a grant from the American Association for the Advancement of Sciences to create a lending library of technology related tools for educators,” Ashley Podhradsky, co-founder of CybHER, said.

The technology tools are being donated to hopefully start getting kids interested in STEM — which stands for science, technology, engineering and math — from a young age.

“Technology comes across every single discipline so whether you’re going to be in law or healthcare or business or teaching, you have to understand the field of cyber security. And so the earlier that we can get kids introduced to the topic, the better and the more likely that they might be to go towards a career in cyber security or be a more advanced user in whatever field that they end up in,” Podhradsky said.

Janel Guse, the principal of Madison Elementary School, says the tools will help them promote a rich learning environment for students.

“I think it will expose them to multiple curriculums, multiple professions, the ability to be good problem solvers, creative thinkers and really to become explorers and to drive their own education,” Guse said.

A library dedicated to expanding a child’s mind through innovative technology, with a dash of fun.

CybHER hopes to receive more grants to donate a technology lending library to the Madison Middle School and High School as well.