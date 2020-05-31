CybHER Conversations to help students learn about cybersecurity and technology, virtually

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Students of all ages will be able to learn about cybersecurity and technology thanks to a new virtual program called CybHER Conversations.

Many programs and camps have had to make adjustments due to COVID-19. CybHER Conversations is the latest educational event to be offered in a virtual format.

CybHER is an organization out of Dakota State University that encourages girls to get involved in cybersecurity and technology.

“We have found and research shows that a lot of girls will lose interest and think that they can’t succeed in cyber security and technology fields around middle school, so we are working to empower them to know that they can succeed and be successful,” executive outreach director for CybHer DSU, Katie Shuck said.

CybHER Conversations starts the first week of June. The free, weekly virtual program will introduce students to different professionals each week.

“The professional will tell them about their job and share the pathway they took to get to that position and then we open for questions from the students,” Shuck said.

Shuck says there’s already a high response for the program.

“We’ve got kids coming from 9 different states so far and two countries so I think it will be an exciting program,” Shuck said.

The program is aimed for girls in 5th grade and up, but all K-12 students are welcome to participate.