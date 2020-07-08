Customized school supply lists available for Fred Assam families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parents at Fred Assam Elementary are already thinking about school supplies for the next year.

Customized kits are available online for families who want to avoid stopping at multiple stores during the pandemic. Leah May helps organize the kits in the spring. She’s been doing it for a few years now and says it makes school shopping a lot easier.

“This year it’s going to make it even easier because people really don’t want to go to the stores or they don’t want to go out or they’re feeling vulnerable,” May said.

Today is the last day for parents at Fred Assam to order the kits to have them delivered to the school. After today, the kits will be shipped to the students’ homes and additional postage will be applied.