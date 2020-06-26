Crews setting up Howard Wood Field for weekend graduations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Howard Wood Field will play host to high school graduations this weekend.

While the public high schools in Sioux Falls had virtual ceremonies on May 24th, students wanted an in-person event as well. Crews are setting up a stage and spreading out chairs to make the graduation as safe as possible for anyone who wants to participate.

“We’re trying to give parents as much view of their children as we can but then yes they will also be able to watch everything on the big screen as well,” Kristin Grinager with the Sioux Falls School District said.

People attending are encouraged to wear masks and social distance. New Tech and Lincoln graduations are scheduled for Saturday while Roosevelt and Washington take over the field on Sunday at different times.