UPDATE: Continue to Learn Plan passes unanimously

UPDATED at 6:25:

The Sioux Falls School Board unanimously passed the Continue to Learn plan on Monday night.

Face coverings will be “encouraged” for K-5th grade. For 6th grade + older, it’d be the same for those who are unvaccinated. It’s the same case for staff. Neither students nor staff would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board will hear the district’s Continue to Learn Plan ahead of its approval.

Classes are scheduled to start on Thursday, August 26.

As students return to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are “encouraged” for students in fifth grade and younger. If students in sixth grade and older are not vaccinated, face coverings are encouraged for them, too. That’s the case with staff, as well.

If a building has a positive case, a notification letter will go out.

Neither students nor staff are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those are a few of the points in the more than 30-page plan.

The district did ask for feedback on the plan when it was released at the end of July. Board members could make changes to the plan depending on that.

