BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Student Union at South Dakota State University is under construction and getting ready for students to arrive.

When students return to class at South Dakota State University, they’ll notice a few changes, especially to the Student Union.

“Students left after the spring semester and started their summer. We started our project here; we worked a very aggressive schedule to make sure we could make this space ready. Available for students when they are welcomed back for meet state, Jennifer Novotny Senior Director said.

“Meet State at SDSU is bringing all the students at SDSU to campus and kind of giving them that welcoming environment and kind of welcome home, to their new home the Jackrabbits, Shari Landmark SDSU Director of Recreation and Fitness.

Students can expect a remodeled bookstore, a new entrance as well as some more food options.

“It’s really exciting, because I think what they can expect is when they come back to campus, they can return to their living room of the campus which is the Student Union, and see the face lift and experience themselves, Jennifer Novtany Senior Director said.

Students can also find The South Dakota State Career Development building in the Union, which can help them find jobs on campus and in the workforce.

“We do all this work in a variety of ways, but one of the primary things that we do is host Career Fairs. We host many Career Fairs throughout the academic year and a variety of industries. Our first fair every year is our student part time job fair and this year that takes place August Wednesday August 31st, Sherry Fuller Bordewyk SDSU Career Development Office said.

All to help students transition into a new school year.

Classes will begin at South Dakota State University on August 20.