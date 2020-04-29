Construction projects underway at three Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Construction season is well underway in the Sioux Falls School District. Three projects are starting already with improvements being made at Horace Mann, Robert Frost and Laura Wilder.

$5.9 million worth of work is getting underway at Robert Frost, Horace Mann and Laura Wilder. That work is getting a jump-start according to Jeff Kreiter with the Sioux Falls School District.

“Lot of things starting to take shape and happen and it’s keeping us hopping,” Kreiter said.

As you can see, Robert Frost Elementary is getting quite the face-lift with no students around.

“We’re building a new entrance, security entrance with administration, expanding the gymnasium and then providing two ADA restrooms for kindergarten classrooms,” Kreiter said.

Holsen: Does it speed up the process for some of these projects?

Kreiter: We’ve been able to break in and do some of the renovations inside on all these already. If you drive by Horace Mann, they tore the front part of the building down that we’re tying into yesterday. So yeah we’re able to get started in a few critical areas inside where we weren’t going to do that until after kids and teachers were out around May 25.

As for the new Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School, both are still on schedule to be ready by the fall of 2021. Kreiter says some materials are hard to come by right now leading to some alterations.

“This virus, we’ve had some issues with having to change some materials. Ceramic tile that was coming from Italy that you can’t get for 20 weeks or whatnot and even then you don’t know,” Kreiter said.

On top of that, construction crews are adding protective measures to stay healthy.

“It has impacted the construction. They’ve got so many different things. We’ve got our project meetings online. They’ve got wash stations. They’re social distancing on site. So there’s a lot going on on-site that you’ve never seen before. It’s interesting times,” Kreiter said.

A lot going on but work is still getting done.

Renovations at Laura Wilder Elementary include a stairwell-elevator addition along with some tutor rooms and offices. Crews will also renovate eight bathrooms. Kreiter says the elevator likely won’t arrive in time for the next school year because of coronavirus delays.