Construction projects making progress in Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson High School and Ben Reifel Middle School are on track to be ready next spring and summer despite the pandemic.

Jeff Kreiter with the Sioux Falls School District says principals are picking out furnishings and equipment right now. Football fields and practice fields have also been seeded at both schools and will be ready for next fall. Meanwhile in central Sioux Falls, new additions at Horace Mann will be complete in just over a week.

“Building an addition on the north side for a secure entrance, modifying the administration area, providing a couple extra classroom spaces and getting them to standards for staff rooms,” Kreiter said.

Kreiter says looking ahead to next summer, Cleveland Elementary is due for a roughly $7 million upgrade that includes a brand new gym. His staff is in the design process for that right now.