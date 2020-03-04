Construction event aims to inspire girls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of eighth-grade girls are getting hands-on experience with tools, welding and more at the Career and Technical Education Academy in Sioux Falls. The event is called “Pizza, Pop and Power Tools” and it’s designed to show students all the different careers available in the construction industry.

Memorial Middle Schooler Chloe Reeves’ plans for the future aren’t necessarily concrete. That’s why she’s checking out a variety of construction trades on display here at the CTE Academy.

“So far I’ve been thinking about being an astronaut but this could help since then I kind of know about construction. You could need that knowledge to fix stuff,” Reeves said.

Reeves loves working on projects and fixing things with her dad at home.

“He helped me paint my bookshelf a different color. We’ve also made lots of different stuff,” Reeves said.

Karen Krietlow with the National Association of Women in Construction says the industry could use someone like Reeves.

Part of the reason for this event is that the construction industry needs more workers and this is a good way to get girls interested in the field.

“We have a very serious workforce shortage. That’s countrywide. All across the country. So we need women to be looking into these fields and help fill those gaps that we have,” Krietlow said.

Krietlow has worked for Muth Electric for 26 years and loves it. She says she’s seen many women go on to become excellent welders and electricians. The project assistant wants girls to get past the idea that construction is just for the guys.

“This event helps these eighth grade young ladies learn about the construction industry. Gives them a little piece of it just to see if they enjoy it at all. Hopefully it inspires them to become someone in the construction industry,” Krietlow said.

Tuesday’s event was also hosted by the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota. If you’d like more information on job or scholarship opportunities in the state, click here.