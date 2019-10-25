Community event on vaping next week in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg School District is seeing an increase in vaping incidents and it’s trying to do something about it.

Next week, the district is hosting a community event on the dangers of vaping. Experts from law enforcement and Sanford Health will be on hand at Harrisburg North on Tuesday night. School counselor Krista Groeneweg says it’s an effort to get Harrisburg residents educated and on the same page. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, roughly 2.5-percent of middle schoolers in the state use e-cigarettes. That number jumps to just over 17-percent at the high school level. The department is reporting 12 cases of vape-associated lung illness.

“It’s necessary because the vaping epidemic has kind of become a crisis for our kids. I don’t think our parents, maybe our staff and our kids are knowledgeable about what is actually happening with vaping and the harmful effects of it,” Groeneweg said.

Community members and parents are free to attend the presentation in the North Middle School Performing Arts Center next Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. The next day, middle and high school students will have assemblies on the topic.