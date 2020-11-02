HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — It’s college application week in South Dakota, where colleges and universities across the state are waiving admission application fees for high school seniors.

The goal is to increase the number of students applying to college. At Harrisburg high school, counselor Dana Bigge says students continue to apply near and far, despite COVID-19.

“You’ll have students that will apply to a lot of different schools far away and also a few closer to home, just to keep those options open, and I think that’s the biggest thing for our students is knowing they have a ton of options and they don’t have to necessarily make final decisions right now,” Harrisburg counselor Dana Bigge said.

