Classes outdoors at John Harris Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new outdoor classroom at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls is being put to good use already.

Fundraising for the new space kicked off earlier this year and it was built over the summer. This is fifth grader Kasten Dede’s first day at school and he likes what he sees. Along with the outdoor classroom, there are new activities painted on the ground to provide more structure for kids at recess. Dede says they’re all great additions.

“Yeah. Definitely. We’ve been cooped inside all summer. Once you get outside, you’re like freedom!” Dede said.

Classrooms will be placed in zones during recess this year to try and facilitate social distancing. You can hear more about the outdoor classroom in next Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.