Classes begin at Community College for Sioux Falls

Students all across KELOLAND are heading back to college Monday, including all public universities across South Dakota.

But this year there’s a new addition to the higher education system.

Back in April the University Center turned into USD Community College for Sioux Falls.



On Monday, the community college held its first classes.

Jasmine Langner doesn’t have to worry about being home sick in her first year of college.



The aspiring family and consumer sciences teacher makes the short trip from Tea to Sioux Falls to get her education.



“I’m too close to my mom to leave yet so I’m not ready to leave her. I don’t think she’s ready for me to leave either,” Student Jasmine Langner said.



Langner is one of the first students to experience the USD Community College for Sioux Falls.



“So far so good. Our students bring such energy back to campus and it’s wonderful to have them back with us,” USD Community College for Sioux Falls VP and Dean Carmen Simone said.



Vice President and Dean, Carmen Simone, says the programs offered this semester are the same as the ones offered at the University Center last semester, but there will be discussions about developing programs that will help the local workforce.



“Those are the kinds of programs we want to be adding in. And we want to make sure we’re doing that in concert with what Southeast Tech is offering just down the road so that we’re not competing with them, but we’re complementing the offers together,” Simone said.



But for now, the community college is the right fit for students like Langner.



“I think it’s very convenient that we have one here in Sioux Falls,” Langner said.

Simone says an early estimate shows enrollment at the Community College is down about 15-20%, but she says that’s not unexpected.



While Simone says the Community College is a part of USD, it also has partnerships with SDSU and DSU.