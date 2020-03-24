Classes at South Dakota public universities to be online to finish semester; Commencement ceremonies to be postponed

PIERRE, S.D. — All public university courses in South Dakota will take place through remote delivery through the end of the semester. The state Board of Regents announced the decision on Tuesday.

In a news release, the board said COVID-19 is forcing it to adjust operations at the six public universities and two special schools it governs.

Presidents at all South Dakota public university campuses have made the difficult decision to postpone spring 2020 commencement ceremonies. As new plans are confirmed, the board will share those details.

Students attending South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired will work with teachers remotely through Friday, May 1. Outreach visits have been suspended at both SDSBVI and South Dakota School for the Deaf. Audiology clinics will be closed until further notice.

No tuition or fees will be adjusted unless a student withdraws completely from the university on or before March 28, or the institution is unable to deliver a course online.

Students may qualify for credits to their accounts in the following areas:

· 50% housing credit, except for those students approved for emergency housing at the close of the extended spring break;

· Pro-rated credit for meal plans not utilized and full credit on unused flex dollars;

· Pro-rated credit for parking permits, equal to 50% of the spring semester.

The spring 2020 semester is scheduled to end May 8.