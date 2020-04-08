Class of 2020 upended

The class of 2020 has been upended; thrown into chaos by Covid-19. With classes cancelled in the state through the end of the school year, all those typical rights-of-passage are up in the air, like graduation.

Lincoln High School Senior Andrew Lauer runs long distances. He’s been training all winter to try to beat school records during the spring track season.

“There was a top ten list of ten best times in Lincoln history. I was hoping to get onto some of those times. That would have been really cool,” Lauer said.

LHS Senior Andrew Lauer leading a race



Kennecke: What were you looking forward to the most as you approach the end of your senior year?



Molly Johnson: Graduation especially, open houses, we have a senior dinner dance; that kind of fun stuff.

Molly Johnson is an O’Gorman senior who misses the social aspect of high school life the most.

“You know, walking the hallways with your friends, talking at the lockers; being in the lunch room,” Johnson said.

O’Gorman Senior Molly Johnson and friends

While most students are connecting through social media, others are meeting in parking lots around town face-to-face, following social distancing rules.

High school seniors meet following social distancing rules

But every senior is thinking about that big moment of walking across the stage to accept their diploma.

“It’s all the seniors across America and the world—the college seniors who don’t get to graduate. Even the fifth and sixth graders who had their last day of elementary school and didn’t know.” O’Gorman Senior Molly Johnson

“We want to do something for our seniors because we think that’s important. I don’t know what it’s going to look like. But I’m pretty positive to say we’ll do something for our seniors,” Lincoln High School Guidance Counselor David Myers said.

“You don’t know what you have until you lose it. Not having a senior season–it’s really disappointing—but it just reminds me, I’ve had three great years of high school and made all these great memories with friends,” Lauer said.

The Sioux Falls School District is meeting Thursday to discuss options for graduation