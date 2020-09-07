Class is in session on Labor Day for SD public university students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many people may have had the day off for Labor Day, that’s not the case at South Dakota public universities.

In an effort to get the school year done earlier, South Dakota Board of Regents made the announcement that classes will be in session on Labor Day, Native American Day and Veterans Day.

Augustana University is following a similar schedule. Sophomore Pacey Nelson says that it’s an odd adjustment but that he is adapting.

“It’s unfortunate, I know especially on Labor Day, because a lot of kids go home to see family, but we’re not allowed to do that this year with COVID. So, it’s definitely made it harder but we find a way to make it work,” sophomore Pacey Nelson said.

Pacey says he has most of his classes in-person with one being online.