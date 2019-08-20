Class is in session for driving back to school

Classes are already back in session at many schools across KELOLAND.

In Sioux Falls, many students will go back this Thursday. When they do, you need to pay closer attention to your driving.

Safety officials say one or two car versus pedestrian crashes happen in a common school year.

South Dakota’s AAA has started an initiative to help keep school zones safe for everyone.

24,000 students and 3,500 employees will soon surround Sioux Falls schools.

“We’ll have about 28,000 more people around those schools in two days than we’ve had in a couple of months here. That’s a lot of traffic in those neighborhoods as you well now, traffic is going to be slower, at least we certainly hope traffic is going to be slower, but we know it has to be to keep everybody safe,” Superintendent, Brian Maher, said.

Slowing down isn’t the only thing that helps prevent crashes. South Dakota’s Triple A launched a campaign to help keep students safe.

“Don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive intexticated, and this campaign is focused around bringing awareness so that people don’t drive distracted,” AAA South Dakota, Marilyn Buskohl, said.

If you are speeding in a school zone, the consequences are spendy.

“You’re looking at $60 increase for a common fine, we’re not quite doubling it, I don’t believe, but we’re significantly increasing this. Hopefully, it will dissuade people from speeding, although, I don’t think many people intentionally speed through school zones, I think they’re not paying attention,” Sioux Falls PD School Resource Officer, Robert Draeger, said.

So slow down, and keep your eyes on the road.

“People have no excuse for not knowing there’s a school zone. We have the bright signs, some of our school zones have flashing lights at them, and we have these kids in bright vests,” Robert Draeger said.

South Dakota’s AAA says it takes only two seconds of your eyes being off the street to double your chances of having a crash.