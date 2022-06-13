SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be more mental health services and safety measures at Axtell Park’s middle and high school placement programs.

Middle and high school students studying at Axtell Park are described by the district as those with the highest chance of not graduating. At Axtell Park, they’re in what the district calls “a nontraditional setting.” Jamie Nold, assistant superintendent of administrative services with the district, says safety means personnel.

“Those individuals are going to be aides within the school, they’ll be behavior facilitators within our school, that’s just paying them additional time to be able to ride the bus before and after school,” Nold said.

Axtell Park is getting a school social worker as well as a school psychologist who will begin in the fall. Avera Health is involved, too.

“They stepped up and provided services, and they’re providing interns and a supervisor that work over at the Axtell Park program,” Nold said.

Nold says a student could come to an Axtell Park placement program for different reasons, including behavioral issues.

“It may be some things with academic needs that they have, some specialized academic needs,” Nold said. “It could be with social-emotional, there’s such a variety of things,”

Students don’t graduate from the Axtell Park building; a high school diploma would be from one of the district’s schools.

“The reintegration process, they may be at Axtell Park for a short period of time, to be able to work on certain or specific skills, and then our hope is that they reintegrate back into their home attendance center,” Nold said.

School board president Cynthia Mickelson shared her appreciation at Monday night’s board meeting.

“I like that we’re being diligent and reworking and looking at things, what are needed for success for our students at these schools and making sure that we give them the supports they need,” Mickelson said.

Nold says Axtell Park’s middle and high school placement programs include about 150 students.