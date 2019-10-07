Challenge Day comes to Tea Area Middle School

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Seventh graders in Tea are spending the entire day in the gym getting to know each other a little better.

It’s all part of Challenge Day sponsored by the Sioux Empire United Way.

The students and adult volunteers are breaking down barriers and learning how to make a difference in the world through the anti-bullying program.

Challenge Day empowers kids to stick up for themselves and for others.

“Maybe reaching out to adults when they see other people struggling, even if they’re not friends, and they have concerns,” School counselor Anna Eidem said.

Tea Area Middle School is one of eight schools in southeast South Dakota getting to experience a Challenge Day this year.