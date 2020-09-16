Central Lyon School District to offer free meal plans to students

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KELO) — The Central Lyon School District in Rock Rapids, Iowa has made a change to its meal plan.

The school has made the decision to make school breakfasts and lunches free for all students starting October 1. Add-on items will still be charged. This comes from the USDA granting public schools to operate as such.

Central Lyon says that the economic impact of the pandemic was a leading factor. The program is expected to run through December 31. But if the USDA runs out of money before then, more information will be communicated to parents.