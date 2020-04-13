Capturing a sense of normalcy for high school seniors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As students near the end of their senior year in high school, one of the biggest highlights is getting to take their senior pictures. With social distancing making that an issue for gatherings, some are turning it into an advantage to do something unique.

With the coronavirus forcing school districts to make choices that are hard for students to face, senior at Roosevelt High School Austin Fowler is still finding a reason to smile.

“Obviously, I was sad. I think, almost everything’s gotten taken away at this point, but… there’s nothing we can do about it so you just have to make the best with what you can,” Fowler said.

She isn’t letting the pandemic take away her big milestone. With the help of her cousin and local photographer Kayla Koterwski, she’s resorted to using FaceTime to take her senior pictures.

Photo Courtesy: Storyteller Media

“I think it’s a really cool thing that they’re doing instead of canceling stuff,” Fowler said.

“It’s just a fun opportunity for me to keep talking with people and for people to have a chance to get dressed up and do something a little bit different,” Owner/Photographer of Storyteller Media Kayla Koterwski said.

“It gave me, kind of, a sense of normalcy and I got to dress up a little bit and not be in sweatpants, so, I mean, that’s always a good thing,” Fowler said.

While it may sound difficult to capture quality photos off a computer screen, Koterwski says it gives her a chance to get creative.

Photo Courtesy: Storyteller Media

“It’s definitely all about angle and lighting, trying not to get streaks on the screen or the pixilation and things like that. It definitely looks a little bit different than a traditional photo would, but I think we’ve found a way to make them look pretty nice and unique,” Koterwski said.

With these pictures, Fowler won’t only be able to look back on the capstone of her high school career, but a unique time in history.

“At some point, down the line, they’re going to look back and be like, ‘this was odd, and historic, and now I have some documentation of it,'” Koterwski said.

“We just have to do our best to adapt to it and embrace the changes that we have to make instead of let them discourage you,” Fowler said.

Photo Courtesy: Storyteller Media

If you’re interested in taking senior photos or seeing more of Koterwski’s work you can visit Storyteller Media’s website.