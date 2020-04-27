Calendar recommendations go in front of school board tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board will be getting a school calendar report at tonight’s board meeting.

A committee made up of school staff and parents is recommending no makeup days for the end of this year which finishes up on the 20th of May. Next school year has a proposed starting date of August 27th. Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold says many conversations are underway right now to come up with contingency plans for next year just in case.

“Obviously things ended abruptly this year as far as the face to face in the school meetings. We want to avoid that and give families plenty of time to plan,” Nold said.

Nold says all of the recommendations for tonight’s meeting were unanimously approved by the calendar committee. He says it’s the first time that’s happened in five years.