SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School Board is holding a public hearing on the 2022 budget Monday evening.

The $276.7 million budget includes staffing for two new schools, along with more school counselors.

The meeting gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Instruction Planning Center.

The board will also consider extending the 2020-2021 school year to make up for a snow day. If approved, the last day of school will be Thursday, May 27.