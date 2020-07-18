Brandon Valley School District prepares for 2020 school year

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The next school year is just around the corner, and districts are creating plans.

Brandon Valley released its Return to Learning plan Friday evening, and a choice is a major component of the plan. The two choices students and parents will be picking between will be the traditional learning format, with students attending in-person classes like normal; or they may select the online distance learning format, with students completing coursework from their homes.

“Some families are in a situation where their family environment or their child’s situation isn’t conducive to on-site education. So we wanted to provide those families with an opportunity to continue to be educated, continue to be engaged in the educational process, but pick a model that best suited their needs,” Brandon Valley Superintendent Jarod Larson said.

Families have until July 31 to choose the traditional or distance learning format.

Coming up tonight at 10 p.m., we’ll give you a detailed look at what Brandon Valley students and parents can expect, including with regard to face coverings.

KELOLAND News reached out to the school districts who use KELOLAND.com’s Closeline to see where the area schools are at in their planning process. You can find the results below: