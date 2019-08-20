Brandon Valley School District hosts kickoff celebration for educators

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers and staff in the Brandon Valley School District are getting ready for classes to start Wednesday. 

The district is holding a kickoff celebration for educators at the high school Tuesday. 

Kasey Waage is a first year teacher. She can’t wait to get started teaching eighth-grade science. 

“It’s so exciting. It’s such a busy time of year but it’s even more exciting. Once we get all the students there. We’re getting our classrooms ready and everything like that. It’s finally all coming together,” Waage said.

Classes get underway Wednesday. 

A special event to kickoff the school year for teachers and staff in Brandon. Give it up for teachers! #positive

Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

