Brandon Valley School District hosts kickoff celebration for educators

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers and staff in the Brandon Valley School District are getting ready for classes to start Wednesday.

The district is holding a kickoff celebration for educators at the high school Tuesday.

Kasey Waage is a first year teacher. She can’t wait to get started teaching eighth-grade science.

“It’s so exciting. It’s such a busy time of year but it’s even more exciting. Once we get all the students there. We’re getting our classrooms ready and everything like that. It’s finally all coming together,” Waage said.

Classes get underway Wednesday.