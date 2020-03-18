Brandon Valley School District continuing curriculum from home

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – With another week out of the classroom, the Brandon Valley School District is making sure its students are still getting an education.

Once Governor Kristi Noem announced school closures last week, the Brandon Valley School District immediately got to work.

“We created our distance learning webpage and then began to have our distance learning team, each respective learning level had a team and they developed one week’s worth of distance learning plans,” Jarod Larson, the superintendent of Brandon Valley School District said.

The distance learning program allows students to work on teacher-created curriculum from the safety of their homes. Of course, the school understands not everyone may have access to internet at home. So, Larson says the plans are available on smartphones and hard copies.

“We also have provided people the information that if they need the distance learning plans in hard copy, they can pick that up at their respective school. All they have to do is let their respective school know that,” Larson said.

Having a child learn from home can be difficult, which is why Larson recommends parents keep a set routine with their children each day.

“I think routine is critical. Probably that’s one of the things that really everyone feels the most lost without,” Larson said.

Larson says teachers are available to give students extra help through email, phone calls and other electronic platforms.

Larson says the distance learning is mostly geared towards the elementary students since the middle and high school students already use technology resources in their classrooms.