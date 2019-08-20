Brandon Valley hosts all-staff ‘Welcome Back’

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Classes get underway in the growing Brandon Valley School District Wednesday. Teachers and staff are getting energized through a special event Tuesday.

“Ready or not. Here we come I guess,” Kasey Waage said.

Waage is a first-year teacher in Brandon. The Groton-native can’t wait to meet her new eighth-grade science students. But first, she’s grabbing some Lynx gear and attending today’s pep rally.

“Just shopping around, doing some in-service things, finishing up things in the classroom and then we’ll get rolling here,” Waage said.

A special event to kickoff the school year for teachers and staff in Brandon. Give it up for teachers! #positive Posted by KELO Matt Holsen on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Waage picked Brandon because of her love for the community. Superintendent Jarod Larson says it’s a city on the rise.

“We’re fortunate to be experiencing manageable growth. I would anticipate this year we have somewhere between 175-200 new students,” Larson said.

Larson says the future growth is one of the reasons for a multi-million dollar bond issue for a new elementary school.

“So on September 10th, we will be looking for our community to pass a bond so we’re able to build an elementary school down on 41st St. and Sparta,” Larson said.

In the meantime, Larson wants to make sure Brandon Valley’s teachers and staff members know how much of a difference they can make in the lives of students.

“They’re valued. They’re critically important and they’re having a tremendous impact on kids. Beyond that, I think the kids need to know that every person in the Brandon Valley School District cares about them and wants to see them succeed,” Larson said.