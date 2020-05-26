Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire welcome kids to Empower Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire are starting a new chapter today. They’re welcoming kids into their newest space on the Empower Campus on the former School for the Deaf location.

After years of planning and a lot of moving, the Boys and Girls Clubs are now open in their new location.

“To hear kids laughing, running to their classroom, eating in the cafeteria has just been very exciting,” Wimmer said.

CEO Rebecca Wimmer says the 14th Street and Eastside Learning Centers have relocated to this space. It allows the non-profit to operate three programs here for roughly 500 kids from four weeks of age through 5th grade.

Holsen: What do you think of your new school?

Blumhoff: I love it.

It may be Aaron Blumhoff’s first day in the building, but he’s excited to see some familiar toys.

Aaron: Binoculars.

Holsen: What do you do with those?

Aaron: You got to do this.

Holsen: You look pretty cool.

Aaron: Thank you.

While the Empower Campus is new to the organization, the Clubs are still operating with the same enhanced measures to protect kids from the coronavirus.

Everyday families have to check-in. They answer a questionnaire about COVID-19. They get their temperature checked and then the children get escorted to their rooms by staff.

“One of the things that we’ve done as Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire is really evolve with the community to meet the community’s needs. This is just another example of how we continue to do that. Look at ways that we can serve our families in a better capacity and make sure we’re looking at our whole community and making sure everyone has access to the quality care they need,” Wimmer said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs will kick off its summer program starting next week. The Empower Campus location joins nine other Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire locations in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Harrisburg.