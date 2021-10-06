Board of Regents releases Senate Bill 55 findings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The findings of the Senate Bill 55 task force have been made public following a year of study by the Board of Regents.

The findings, which can be found online, will now be sent to Governor Kristi Noem and the legislatures Joint Committee on Appropriations. From there, the recommendations will either be adopted through policy changes through the board or by legislative action.

SB 55 was passed in the 2020 legislative session and seeks to examine the operations and functions of the public university system by reviewing enrollment numbers, program offerings, core missions, among other cost-cutting measures.

Executive director and EO of the Board of Regents said in a statement that “work is already underway on some of the recommendations, while others will require further analysis or study.”