Board of Education voting on bond issue for Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Board of Education will vote whether to authorize an election next year on a bond issue for the Rapid City School District.

This comes after a Task Force developed a proposed facilities plan to address primary needs for the school district, including aging buildings, safety and security, updated learning environments and future growth.

The school district says after reviewing feedback, it has decided to reduce the bond amount from $250 million to nearly $190 million.

If the Board of Education approves the resolution, an election for the bond issue will be held February 25th, 2020.

