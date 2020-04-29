Black Hills State University scheduled to host graduation ceremony, virtually

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Graduation day is approaching for students across KELOLAND. However, the pandemic is keeping people from gathering in large groups to celebrate. That’s why some universities, including Black Hills State, are hosting the special event in a unique way.

Hallways and classrooms usually aren’t this quiet around this time of year at Black Hills State University. The same will go for graduation because it’s going to be a virtual ceremony.

“It’s just a little upsetting but also I am trying to remind myself that it doesn’t take away from what we have accomplished, I mean we are still going to get that degree,” Nielson said.

Katie Nielson, a graduating senior at BHSU, says she is grateful for the time she had at the university and that she still gets to celebrate her big accomplishment, even if it is in a virtual setting.

“I would never want to put anybody at risk, their health at risk, especially grandparents or people with autoimmune disorders or other immune deficiencies,” Nielson said.

“They are helping other people and I hope that that is some solace to them just know that what they are doing is for the greater good,” Nate Deichert, professor at BHSU, said.

Nate Deichert has been a professor at Black Hills State for seven years. Like most people on campus, this is his first virtual commencement.

“It’s not about a ceremony, it’s about the process of getting to that point. They still have all of those late nights studying, cramming for tests and working on projects and all the friendships they’ve established that they can reflect on,” Deichert said.

The ceremony will be hosted on May 8 at 4 p.m. There will be links at the Black Hills State University webpage.

The graduation ceremony will also be displayed on the scoreboard at the university’s football field for people to watch from a distance.