Black Hills State keeps campus clean to avoid COVID-19

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the new cases are from communities with Universities. SDSU has 57 cases and 183 people are quarantined. At Black Hills State the numbers are significantly lower.

Since the start of school, students and staff at BHSU have had a total of six positive cases of COVID-19. Right now there are 35 people being quarantined or isolated.

Facilities Director, Debbie Liddick, says the custodial staff has put in extra work to make sure the university is as clean as possible.

“There’s about 89 classrooms that we take care of. Every night, the staff will go in and do a deep clean of the classroom. They’ll wipe down all the horizontal surfaces and chairs, empty the trash, do the floors, but reset the classroom as a disinfected classroom,” Liddick said.

Professors like Charles Lamb are also taking some extra precautions in their classrooms.

“So for example, this classroom normally seats 25 to 30 or so students and its capacity now is 12,” Charles Lamb, Professor of Biology, said.

In between each of the classes, professors will disinfect each of the desks and then flip this red card over to green. So that the next round of students will know the classroom has been cleaned.

Liddick says it’s a team effort.

“It’s the faculty that are spraying between classes. It’s our staff that are disinfecting every night or early morning. It’s even the students that are helping out, they wipe their keyboards down in their computer rooms, they are washing their hands, their wearing their masks,” Liddick said.

At every entranceway surrounding the Black Hills State University buildings, you’ll find mask up reminders.

On its website, Black Hills State University has the number of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of people being quarantined or isolated. It will be updated with new numbers later this evening.