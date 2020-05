SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Sioux Falls School District is losing one of its veteran teachers to retirement this year. Cindy Heyden has been an educator for 38 years.

33 of those years were spent teaching and loving her students at Harvey Dunn Elementary. Because of the coronavirus, the 4th grade instructor spent the last few weeks of her career educating her kids remotely. It's not the way she wanted to go out and her friends and students are making sure it ends with a surprise parade of gratitude instead.