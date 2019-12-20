Bidding up behavior at Horace Mann Elementary

There was some fast talking going on at Horace Mann Elementary as students took part in a live auction.

But as you’re about to see, this auction wasn’t about dollars, it was more about discipline.

It’s hard to hear every word at a live auction, but 10-year-old Julian Reynard listens closely, because that’s what he’s been taught.

“We follow instructions and listen to the teachers and when I need the teacher’s attention, I raise my hand,” Julian said.

He’s also raised a lot of points. Each year Horace Mann, an alternative school for the district, rewards students for good behavior with points.

“What we do is we use a system that teaches them how to recognize when they’re feeling uncomfortable or maybe it’s a challenge, something that’s too challenging, a problem in math perhaps, so when they recognize that, we teach them skills that they can use and embrace in any setting,” principal Tara Eckstaine said.

Julian earned 308,000 points. Horace Mann has used the point systems for years, but this year they decided to jazz things up a bit and use a live auctioneer.

When we previewed the auction in a story we did last week, the staff told us they could still use more items for the kids to bid on…..and boy did our viewers deliver.

“We were getting calls asking what they could bring if they could donate some money, what do students like,” Eckstaine said.

They even donated cash.

“One thing we know about Sioux Falls and the Sioux Falls area it’s a very generous community,” Eckstaine said.

That means a lot to the teachers here, but it also means a lot to students like Julian.

“I’m grateful for that, so other kids can have an opportunity to have a lot of auctions to pick from,” Julian said.

Now that’s the kind of behavior, you can’t put a price on.

….”Sold it to 80 in the back row.“

They got so many items, they weren’t able to auction them all off this time around, so they’ll keep them locked up in their makeshift store for the next one.