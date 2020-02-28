BHSU’s first ever “Giving Day” is giving back to students

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Black Hills State University is hoping to attract more students, with some help from its alumni.

Thursday is the first ever Giving Day here at BHSU, helping to mark the university’s 137th anniversary. The school is hosting a social media contest that allows alumni and friends to give back.

“In South Dakota, the average debt is about $25 or $26,000 a year so we are trying to lower the debt here at Black Hills State for our students to raise scholarship dollars that help them afford their degrees,” Steve Meeker, VP of University Advancement at BHSU, said.

The goal is to raise $50,000 before midnight. Around noon Thursday, they had already reached 30,000.

“Money is hard to come by and especially while you are in school being a student and so I felt if I never went the first year I wasn’t ever going to go,” Tucker Chytka, senior at BHSU, said.

Tucker Chytka says he deals with his financial difficulties just like every other student.

“One of the number one struggles for college is finances so as college students, we stress enough as it is, trying to make ends meet and I mean having $50,000 in their pockets, it’s going to help a lot of students out,” Chytka said.

In regental institutions in the State of South Dakota, Black Hills State University ranks 5 out of 6, in terms of scholarships awarded to students.

“It’s very important that people give back to their schools to help current students afford college today,” Meeker said.

Black Hills State University has social media events going on all day and night.