‘Be The Change’ group at George McGovern Middle School making a difference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A student-led group called “Be The Change” is hard at work spreading kindness at George McGovern Middle School.

The group started three years ago after a “Challenge Day” event. Students and staff joined forces to find ways to make the school a more positive place for everyone. Students are recognized for acts of kindness with treats and through school announcements.

“It started from just something small and it turned out something powerful, something that people like to do,” Arevalo said.

The “Be The Change” group meets monthly to talk about new ways of spreading kindness. So far this year, 93 acts of kindness have been reported at George McGovern.