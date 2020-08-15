Barrel House hosting backpack and supplies giveaway Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Barrel House and Hungry Hearts will be hosting a backpack giveaway this Sunday. The restaurant and nonprofit usually hold a big fundraiser each August but because of COVID-19, it was cancelled. Still, they’re finding funds to give back to kids who need help.

School is just around the corner and Barrel House owner Mark Fonder wants to make sure kids have backpacks and all the supplies on their list.

“Anyone that needs a backpack full of supplies and anything else, we’re here to help,” Fonder said.

Students in Kindergarten through 12th grade can pick up the free items Sunday afternoon from 2-5. The giveaway will take place outside. Barrel House General Manager Terry Scheu says this is the fourth year the restaurant and Hungry Hearts are handing out backpacks.

“So each grade has different supply needs and we have sheets on what those needs are. We’ve purchased enough to fill 300 backpacks, different grade levels,” Scheu said.

“I know that every time that we do one of these backpack programs that we end up running out and we run out pretty quickly,” Scheu said.

With no fundraiser this summer, organizers are using leftover money from last year to pay for the gear.

“Didn’t have our big fundraiser in August because of the pandemic we have going on but we’re still going to do a pop up event probably this winter. We will be making sure the kids get a hot meal this school year and hopefully they can stay in school,” Fonder said.

“The bottom line is that the Sioux Falls community has always been supportive of us at the Barrel House and Hungry Hearts and this is our way to give back,” Scheu said.

Supplying those in need safely during a pandemic.

The giveaway takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Guests will enter the south side of patio and exit on the north. Organizers say holding the event outdoors will be safer and provide space for social distancing. The students must be present.