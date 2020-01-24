Baltic students touring programs at the CTE Academy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Career and Technical Education Academy in Sioux Falls partners with more than a dozen schools to bring hands-on experiences to local students. Baltic routinely sends a handful of students to the academy every year. Its students are getting a tour today.

Baltic sophomore Caleb Kittelson has dreams of being an engineer down the road. So, he’s getting to know how the CTE Academy can help him reach for the stars.

“I want to be an aerospace engineer because I just like everything with physics and flying. I just want to learn how planes fly. It’s kind of weird, ” Kittleson said.

It’s a passion he can pursue inside these walls.

“I like learning a lot more with my hands too. It’d probably help me a lot other than written in a book and listening to teachers,” Kittleson said.

CTE Academy Assistant Principal Don Ryswyk says there are more than a dozen options for prospective students. On a daily basis, the academy hosts more than 800 students from a variety of schools.

“There’s lots of opportunities. Anywhere from carpentry to welding to auto body to cabinet making to a lot of high tech stuff, Ryswyk said.

On the tour, the students are getting a look at all of the different programs here from AV Production to Media Arts to Engineering.

Ryswyk says everybody learns differently and he’s seen kids get engaged in education here on campus.

“It just brings them out of their shell and they really become comfortable with who they are and what they like,” Ryswyk said.