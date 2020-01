SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The CTE Academy in Sioux Falls hosts students from 13 partner schools each semester.

Baltic is one of those schools. Today, its students are on a tour of the academy to see all the different programs available. Caleb Kittelson wants to be an aerospace engineer. He’s thinking about coming here for classes next year.

“Their engineering classes. I’d like to learn a lot about programming and also some of the classes that talk about stocks,” Kittleson said.