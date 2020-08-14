Backpack and supplies giveaway this Sunday at Barrel House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Barrel House and Hungry Hearts want to make sure kids have backpacks and school supplies as they get ready to return to class.

This Sunday, organizers will be giving away more than 300 backpacks to families in need. Barrel House General Manager Terry Scheu (shy) says despite the pandemic, Hungry Hearts still has funding to make the giveaway happen. It’s also hoping to raise money this winter to once again pay for school lunches.

“So basically this is for any of the community members that have a need. So if somebody is having a hard time purchasing their supplies for back to school, we want to be able to support with that,” Scheu said.

The giveaway takes place from 2-5 Sunday afternoon. Guests will enter the south side of patio and exit on the north. Organizers say holding the event outdoors will be safer and provide space for social distancing. The students must be present.