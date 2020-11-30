Back to the classroom for students in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Students in the Rapid City Area School District are back in class as of Monday.

The district has spent the last few weeks doing distance learning.

Students are in the classroom Monday through Thursday; on Friday, they will have virtual instruction.

Sports and activities are also resuming.

