Avera official says be transparent with your kids as they head back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Heading back to school after being away for five months is a big topic for families right now; how do you prepare your children for heading back to class during a pandemic, especially when things will look different than they did in March for them?

Things are going to look different in the classroom and they might even have to wear masks. How do you talk to them about these changes? Mahlia Holbeck, Avera manager of Behavioral Health, says it’s important to have honest conversations with them.

“There’s a lot of information out there. A lot of media information and a lot of stuff going out on social media about the coronavirus and different things. I think it is really good to be very transparent and to be very factual about what is true about what we know,” Mahlia Holbeck with Avera Behavioral Health said.

There’s also a lot of emotions that might come along with your children heading back to school.