Augustana’s enrollment tops 2,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana University said its fall 2021 enrollment is 2,022 students.

The university said in a new release today that the enrolment includes part-time students, full-time undergraduates and graduate students.

This is the fourth largest student body in the last three decades, the university said.

The university has 446 freshman students which is the third largest first-year class in 30 years.

The enrollment includes 1,715 undergraduate students from 34 states and 48 countries.