Augustana University launching new ‘School of Music’ in the fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Summer has only just begun, but a local university is already looking ahead to next year, and beyond.

As a part of Augustana University’s ten year plan, the new School of Music is looking to push education forward by giving students more opportunities.

As a musician himself since childhood, Peter Folliard has heard music grow and change. In 2017, he joined Augustana University as their Director of Orchestras.

Folliard conductingthe orchestra.

“The orchestra has grown immensely in my time there. It started off as 42 students and our last concert it was slated to be 92 on stage, so a huge amount of growth for us,” Folliard said.

Now he’s grown into the role of the inaugural Dean of the University’s new School of Music. This is a part of first phase of their 10-year strategic plan.

“We are deploying – developing and deploying more more academic programs, we’ve finished a campus master plan – the most comprehensive master plan the University’s undertaken in many years,” President of Augustana University Stephanie HersethSandin said.

President Stephanie HersethSandin says the new school comes as a way for the campus and students to grow.

“We attract a lot of students from the region who want to contuse with music and perform in ensembles in addition to our students who choose to major in music who want to go into music education,” HersethSandin said.

The school will be based our of their newly renovated Fryxell Humanities Center. Along with the Hamre Recital Hall, Lillehaug Instrumental Room, and Winden Choral Area.

“If you walk into these spaces, it’s these bright Norwegian wood looking spaces, all equipped with cameras and recording capabilities,” Folliard said.

The goal is to give a traditional musical education while strongly utilizing modern technology.

“You’re going to teach, you’re going to perform, you’re going to figure out a way to make it on your own, and you’re going to compose. There’s so many great opportunities,” Folliard said.

Giving future musicians a sound place to play to their strengths.

Photo Courtesy: Augustana University

“It’s these students that make me so impassioned about the possibilities of what’s going forward. They’re hungry, they’re smart, they’re capable,” Folliard said.

The School of Music will be the second school developed in Augustana’s history and will be operational by fall 2020.